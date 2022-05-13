TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($29.89) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of TEG opened at €18.80 ($19.79) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.54 and its 200-day moving average is €23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €18.55 ($19.53) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($30.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

