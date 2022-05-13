Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target Cut to GBX 189

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 191 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.33) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.33.

TWODF opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

