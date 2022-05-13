Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

