Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.
TNK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $537.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.23.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
