Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

TNK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $537.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.