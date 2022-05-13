TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $22.77. 532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

