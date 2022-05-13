TELUS (TSE:T) Cut to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has C$26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut TELUS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.92.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$26.15 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

