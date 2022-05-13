TEMCO Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.46 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 33.9% lower against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $11.46 million and $138,420.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00535972 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,840.66 or 2.03311888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

