Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 249.65% from the company’s current price.

TPST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

TPST stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,041. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode acquired 2,118,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,999.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.