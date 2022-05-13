Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) is Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s 8th Largest Position

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,228,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226,419 shares during the period. Terminix Global makes up 3.4% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $55,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 1,424.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $43.11. 513,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,450. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.