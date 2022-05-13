Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $900.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $956.97.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $754.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $983.41. Tesla has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $781.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.