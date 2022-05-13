The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded up $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.31. 743,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909,811. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.28 and a twelve month high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

