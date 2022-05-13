The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.72. The stock had a trading volume of 16,164,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.