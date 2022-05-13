The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lowered by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,684,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,351. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

