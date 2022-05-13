The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $107.33. 16,684,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,015,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

