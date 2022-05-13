Tim Peterman Acquires 32,573 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) CEO Tim Peterman acquired 32,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,962.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 95,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.84. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.