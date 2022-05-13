Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TOST. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. 306,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,925. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,947 shares in the company, valued at $7,309,686.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,552,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,233 shares of company stock worth $1,242,593.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,717,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.