Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The stock had a trading volume of 306,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,925. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,129.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,307,108 shares in the company, valued at $101,906,175.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,233 shares of company stock worth $1,242,593.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $57,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $24,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

