Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Down 25.9% This Week

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $43.03 million and $18.00 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $39.12 or 0.00128445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00543304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,952.08 or 1.83692861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 2,100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

