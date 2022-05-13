Trabzonspor Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $4.34 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $4.21 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00006152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00230306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016947 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

