TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

TRU traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.51. 20,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,177. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average of $103.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

