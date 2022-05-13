Tredje AP fonden Buys New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

KD opened at $10.52 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

