TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 268.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,943 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $40,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $411,157.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,126 shares in the company, valued at $41,749,842.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,399 shares of company stock worth $6,400,625 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

