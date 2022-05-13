Trollcoin (TROLL) Market Cap Achieves $176,560.25

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $176,560.25 and approximately $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,824.24 or 1.00136419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00034887 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014683 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

