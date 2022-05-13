TRON 1-Day Volume Tops $1.48 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. TRON has a total market cap of $7.34 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000153 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 98,179,654,507 coins and its circulating supply is 98,179,659,753 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

