two (NYSE:TWOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE TWOA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,678. TWO has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TWO during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TWO during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in TWO in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TWO in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

two does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

