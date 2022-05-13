U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Reduced by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.60. 5,588,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

