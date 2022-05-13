U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 5,588,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

