UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.15 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.37) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.89) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.69) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA AF opened at €3.81 ($4.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.03. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($15.42).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.