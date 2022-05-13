UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €280.00 ($294.74) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($247.37) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €234.00 ($246.32).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €146.44 ($154.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €150.39 and a 200 day moving average of €171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52 week high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.