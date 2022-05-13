Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 8%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

