Unistake Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,261.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

