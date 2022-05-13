United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Shares of USM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.