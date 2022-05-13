UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $566,145.75 and $125,281.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,960.75 or 0.99896045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00104881 BTC.

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

