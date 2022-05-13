Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $250.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of UPST opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

