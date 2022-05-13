USDJ (USDJ) Market Capitalization Tops $14.82 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $12.72 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00543304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,952.08 or 1.83692861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

