UserTesting Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 16th (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 16th. UserTesting had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts have commented on USER shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93. UserTesting has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. UserTesting’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 83,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $831,696.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 568,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,688.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

