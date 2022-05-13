Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,365,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 505,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,936. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.