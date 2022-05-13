Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.98. The stock had a trading volume of 907,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.98 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.67 and a 200 day moving average of $239.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

