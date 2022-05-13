Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 145,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 532,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,864,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,506. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.67 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

