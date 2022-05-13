Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $141.13. 6,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,499. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.29.

