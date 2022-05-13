Varta (ETR:VAR1) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.34

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €73.34 ($77.20) and last traded at €77.00 ($81.05), with a volume of 199594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €73.02 ($76.86).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Varta in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) target price on Varta in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on Varta in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.83 ($93.51).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

