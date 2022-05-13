Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 1,022 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,820. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

