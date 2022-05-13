Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $33.82 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 54,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,904,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.