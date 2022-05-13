Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $53.10 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

S&P Global stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.85. 2,811,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average of $421.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.20 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

