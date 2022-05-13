Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 10,495 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. 5,061,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,876,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 117.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

