Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 3,772 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,423 shares of company stock worth $45,925,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

ABBV traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 6,398,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

