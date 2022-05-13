Verge Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $80.12 million and $3.94 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00232278 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003164 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,503,883,213 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

