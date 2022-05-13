Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,590,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,596,000 after acquiring an additional 55,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,500,000 after acquiring an additional 40,414 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,950,000 after purchasing an additional 94,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viasat by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,537,000 after purchasing an additional 257,085 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. Viasat has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

