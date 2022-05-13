Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Get Victrex alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.51) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $$20.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Victrex has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victrex (VTXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.