Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) to post $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full-year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. 11,685,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,822,932. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

